Speech to Text for New Little Free Library set up at Deming Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

withers says when the project is complete he'll hold a dedication ceremony. work is already underway. the vigo county public library is trying to spread the love of reading. news 10 stopped by deming park in terre haute. that's where we found a newly installed little free library box. the program makes books more accessible to people. all you have to do is leave a book to take a book. high school girls soccer players took to the