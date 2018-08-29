Speech to Text for Eagle Scout takes on big war memorial project

big project. meet hunter strain. he's an eagle scout in troop number 95. that's in knightsville, indiana. he's currently working on a scouting project. it's focuses on rebuilding the knightsville war memorial. it honors service members who fought in several world wars. crews built the memorial in the 1950's. hunter says its time for it to receive an upgrade. "it's become more of an eyesore than it was a dedication. so i decided that since it really needed to be fixed up to really represent and respect our veterans and their sacrifices." "there's very few young people today that take interest in this kind of stuff. it was very nice to see someone hunter's age to take that much interest."