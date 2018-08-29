Speech to Text for Local company hosts job fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be about more than a paycheck. it's also a way to make a difference in people's lives. that's why mosaic in terre haute hosted a job fair today. leaders hosted it at the vigo county public library. mosaic provides services for people with disabilities. organizers say the business is always looking for people to join the team. 'mosaic is trying to increase its services so that we can meet that need and people can have a place to live and grow and have a meaningful life. " mosaic has locations across the country. the business has served vigo county for 31 years. one local eagle scout is taking on a