Staying safe on the Indiana State University campus

across the wabash valley recently ... the indiana department of homeland security... and local police ... want to ensure everyone stays safe. news 10's heather good rode long with indiana state university police this evening... she joins us live from campus with advice. using emergency call stations -- or blue light phones -- like this is one way you can get help on a college campus... but police have other suggestions, too. i rode along with one officer to find out more. indiana state university police... like 15 year veteran... corporal wen-dell mccollough... patrol campus each day and night using u-t-vs. corporal mccollough explains these vehicles can go where squad cars cannot... so officers can better access areas of campus. i-s-u campus police are available around the clock... and can even provide escorts to students so they do not have to travel alone. mccollough advises students should avoid walking at night... but if you have to... stay in well lit areas. "if you see something suspicious have your phone ready to use." if you do need help... blue light phones are located all over campus. corporal wendell mccollough, indiana state university police, says "they can push the button and it will come as a direct line to our dispatch and they can speak to dispatch at these blue light phones." some freshman say they were a little scared about going off to school alone... but feel better now knowing help is nearby. tacarra blade says, "where we stay there's actually campus police right around the corner from us so if an emergency where to happen i know that i could just run right over there and i'd be okay." zyon brooks says, "you obviously have to have your id and it has to be activated to that dorm." students are also encouraged to sign up for text alerts so they are notified of any emergencies. campus police also remind everyone to lock your doors... and secure any valuables... like books and laptops. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.