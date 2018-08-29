Clear
Semi driver arrested driving drunk on I-70

One local Eagle Scout is taking on a big project.

Posted: Wed Aug 29 19:33:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 19:33:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

jail tonight. it's topping our crime alert. it's after deputies say he was driving drunk. it happened earlier this afternoon on i-70 near the 3 mile marker. indiana state police troopers pulled over omar gomez of colorado. they say he was speeding. that's when they gave him a drug test. they say he blew a point 08 alcohol level, which is above the legal limit. he faces charges for driving under the influence. police say his semi tractor was carrying 43 thousand pounds of cement. the state of indiana announced a partnership to
