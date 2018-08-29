Speech to Text for Ty Thompson

their ranked third... this group of t-birds aren't just good football players, but great young men as well! ty thompson is a pretty good quarterback for north central, but he knows he's more than just a qb for the t- birds.... "people know i'm a captain on this team. i have little kids in community that look up to me. always have to make sure i do the right thing. making a good example for everyone." ty recenlty proved what a great leader he is. you see each friday for school the t-bird football team has a dress code they are suppose to follow. "you know what we have to wear to school tomorrow. have to wear khaki shorts or pants, jersey tucked in with a belt. " well, a new member of the north central team didn't have that, nor the money to pay for it. when ty found out, he went into action! "i instantly got out of bed and went to the store to get the right attire that he had to have." ty along with a couple of other t-birds used their own money to get the proper clothing for their teammate and brother in need. "i went and got him shirt with a belt. others got him shoes and under shirt." "our kids without me even prompting them took care of a player in need. speaks volumes what kind of person ty thompson is and other kids that helped out in situation." "i was raised in family where you put others in front of yourself. going to make sure whoever is around me, has what they need to have." one of the motto's for north central football is they want their players to be better people than when they came into the program, they've succeeded when it comes to ty thompson. "if someone is in need, make sure they have what they need. he's one of our teammates. he knows i have his back and so does everyone else out here."