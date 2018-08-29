Clear

Sullivan-Northview preview

Arrows-Knights have key WIC game Friday

Posted: Wed Aug 29 18:24:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 18:24:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Sullivan-Northview preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

place this friday when 4a, 12th ranked northview host 3a....number 17 sullivan.... the knights and arrows are considered the top two teams in the conference.... both will enter this showdown unbeaten on the season..... northview was once the king of the wic, but that title lately has gone to sullivan... the arrows have won the conference each of the last two years and the knights know they have to beat sullivan if they want any chance to get the wic title back! [e4]northview sullivan preview-sot one of our primary goals is to win conference. really last two years sullivan has stood in our way of getting that done. there is a lot of things at stake right here. a lot of respect for that school and program with what they've done in the past. we know it's a challenge. we know we're not going to walk out there and things are going to happen for us. have to work for everything. north central football is one of the best teams in the state this year in 1a,
