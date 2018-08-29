Speech to Text for Sullivan-Northview preview

place this friday when 4a, 12th ranked northview host 3a....number 17 sullivan.... the knights and arrows are considered the top two teams in the conference.... both will enter this showdown unbeaten on the season..... northview was once the king of the wic, but that title lately has gone to sullivan... the arrows have won the conference each of the last two years and the knights know they have to beat sullivan if they want any chance to get the wic title back! [e4]northview sullivan preview-sot one of our primary goals is to win conference. really last two years sullivan has stood in our way of getting that done. there is a lot of things at stake right here. a lot of respect for that school and program with what they've done in the past. we know it's a challenge. we know we're not going to walk out there and things are going to happen for us. have to work for everything. north central football is one of the best teams in the state this year in 1a,