Speech to Text for Youth First Combats Opioids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the opioid epidemic. and it's starting with your children. news 10 bureau chief gary brian shares how this partnership will help keep your kids safe. [b9]gov opioid partnership-lklv pkg "governor eric holcomb's director of drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement was at north daviess high school this afternoon. the director announced a new partnership to help keep your kids safe." jodi berry has worked at north daviess community schools since the mid nineties. in that time she has seen the need to help students fight addiction grow. "not only have i been here as an employee since ninety six, i graduated from here. and the things the kids have to worry about and deal with and cope with are totally different than what they did back as early as five or ten years ago." that need is now being addressed by the state. the state is now partnered with non-profit youth first to provide social workers in area schools. "they've had a really terrific track record of reducing a lot of problems and helping kids better learn how to cope with some of the challenges they are facing." the partnership increases prevention services to fifteen area schools. those schools include north daviess and barr reeve. "this is incredibly important in preventing substance abuse long term. the effects of any addictive substance on the developing brain of a child or adolesent are much more powerful." the social worker at north daviess began at the beginning of the school year. berry says she can already see an impact. "she's already started meeting with students already who have inquired interest and need. i know she's already reached out to all of the parents already and made herself available to them. i'm sure this point in the school year it's probably a little slow for her. but unfortunately i think that's going to pick up." "youth first supplies services to over 38,000 kids in 75 schools. in daviess county, gary brian news 10." illinois governor bruce rauner is working to