Speech to Text for Vigo County Bicentennial: Axtell the Horse

the tracks to show their speed".. "horses" did! and "1"-horse i particular made history.. and called "vigo county home"! the storm team's "kevin orpurt".. zeroes-in.. on this stand-out horse.. as we continue to celebrate "vigo county's bicentennial". ///// //////// memorial stadium is one of vigo county's most recognizable landmarks.but in the late 1800s, it was the site of a famous horse racing track..the four corners track.. where more than 10,000 people might gather to watch the races. i spoke with local historian, mike mccormick, who told me just how big horse racing got at the four corners track "terre haute, indianawilliam iams and that group put together the terre haute futury, which was one of the richest horse races in the united states in 1894, and they had purses of 94,000 dollars, which was kind of amazing" but, perhaps the most notable thing about the four corners track is that a worlds record was broken by a horse named axtell. "axtell lived in independence, iowa and was owned by a guy named charles w. williams, and he was obviously a very promising 2 year old. then he comes to terre haute on august 11 of 1889 and breaks the three year old record and the stallion record for trotters in the same race.in the same race axtell's performance was so impressive, he was portrayed by none other than the world famous printing firm currier and ivesand local investors set out to buy axtell.and they did for a lot of money. "a hundred and five thousand dollarswell, in the history of horse racing of any kind thoroughbred harness racingno one had ever paid anywhereanywh ere close to that for a horse" there was only one problemaxtell developed a bad leg.and that record setting race was the last he ever ranbut that wasn't the end of axtell in the world of racing. "and he ended up being one of the greatest sires that ever lived. axtell stayed here, lived here and died here" so where did axtell live and die after his racing career? it was at a horse farm called warren park farm which was located at what is now honey creek mall.and, according to much historical speculationsomewher e beneath the asphalt rests one of the greatest horses in the history of racing.. axtell. with garrett brown, i'm kevin orpurt. ////////// at