Speech to Text for Honorary Captains named for ISU Football home opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i-s- u's football home opener.. which is tomorrow! "indiana state football" has chosen "the family of rob pitts" to serve that role. the sycamore home opener is tomorrow against "quincy". "pitts" was killed in the line of duty in may. his children.. "brooke", "austin", and "dakota".. will take the field with the team "during the coin flip". during the 1st quarter.. the kids will also be presented "a special jersey".. "embroidered with their dad's badge number". for ticket information.. and the latest news on the sycamore football team .. go to "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". preparing for the unknown. are "you" ready..