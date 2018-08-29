Clear

Terre Haute starts accepting bids for tree row

Terre Haute starts accepting bids for tree row

engineer "chuck ennis says".. bids are being accepted right now "to plant trees" "along cherry street" all the way down "to the entrance of fairbanks park". crews would also remove "the railroad tracks and ties". "ennis says".. "all bids" are due by "september 24th". "the city" will discuss "a total cost of the project" at the upcoming "board of public works meeting".
