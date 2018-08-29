Clear

Sullivan County officials approve budget cuts

Posted: Wed Aug 29 15:17:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 15:17:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

sullivan county for you this afternoon.. as "council members" hold budget meetings "over the past several days". after much discussion.. "the county" will now have to cut "1"-point "2"-million- dollars "from its general fund budget". that's according "to auditor" "diana ross". "those cuts" will allow "the county's maximum estimated funds" to be raised "for the 20-19 budget year". "ross says".. "council members went over requests from each department throughout the county. ///////// [b11]sullivan budget cuts-sot //////// "each office had to make several cuts and sometimes it's difficult and sometimes it upsets people, but i think everybody understands the job we had to do." /////// "sullivan county" currently has "no debt".. other than some leases for the highway and sheriff's departments. new assessed value on land and improvement.. "did" have some reduction across the county.. and is currently estimated at just more than "951"-million- dollars. work continues to beautify "the city terre haute". city
