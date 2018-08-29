Clear

Convention Center plans moving forward

Convention Center plans moving forward

Posted: Wed Aug 29 15:13:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 15:13:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for a new convention center.. "next month". "that proposal" will be made " the vigo county capital improvement board". "th county commissioners" .. took "an important step" toward that center. news 10's.. "jon swaner".. explains "what's new"! //////// the county commissioners passed an ordinance that establishes a new non- reverting account. this account will hold funds that have been dedicated for c-i-b projects. in the case of the convention center, the city of terre haute and vigo county have dedicated $10 million dollars each toward the project. the vigo county convention and visitor's bureau will chip in $5 million dollars. county attorney michael wright says this account will assist state auditors in keeping an eye on how this money is spent. and since it's non-reverting, the money cannot revert to the county's general fund. the vigo county council also passed a food and beverage tax for this project. state law requires funds from this tax be placed in a separate fund. food and beverage tax dollars will go towards the operations of the convention center. the initial $25 million dollars committed will go towards construction. back to you. ///////// "a consumer alert" out of
