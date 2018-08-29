Speech to Text for Barry Wolfe back in court

you." ///////// "a former coach" .. serving a sentence "for sexual misconduct against his players".. returned to court today. "he says".. he wants "to change his plea". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, august 29th! we're talking about "barry wolfe". he was "a basketball coach" "f the central illinois storm." news 10's.. "lacey clifton" was in the court room this morning.. to find-out more. ///////// in june, wolfe pleaded guilty to 3 counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse. earlier this month-- he was sentenced to 60 years in prison for these crimes-- and had 30 days to appeal. now-- that process is underway. ///// everyone has the right to an appeal. as coles county state's attorney brian bower explains-- barry wolfe is exercising that right. "he must first ask for the motion to withdraw the guilty plea within 30 days and set forth specific legal reasons for that withdrawal." two weeks ago-- the court got a letter from wolfe-- saying just that-- he wants to switch his plea to not guilty. but many are left asking-- how can one plead guilty and virtually close a case-- then turn around wanting to say they're innocent? "you can't simply change your mind. and that seems to be what the letter sets forth. you must have specific, or a series of specific legal deficiencies that occurred at the time of the plea that rendered it not voluntary, not freely entered into." bower says this is why the court system spends so much time explaining the specifics of plea agreements to guilty defendants. "painstaking detail as to what the possible penalties are, what their education level is, whether they're on medication, and whether its a freely and voluntary guilty plea." //////// in court today-- wolfe was appointed a new lawyer. his job is to find evidence that wolfe's case wasn't handled properly. the next step is for a judge to hear that evidence-- then grant or deny wolfe's motion to take his guilty plea back. susie--. ///////// a new court date "for wolfe" ha yet