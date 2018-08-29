Clear

Linton volleyball

Lady Miners won at Clay City

Posted: Wed Aug 29 09:54:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 09:54:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Linton volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

linton volleyball was looking for a road win at clay city... linton's gentry warrick may have been a guess at the eel dome, but she was throwing a block party ....point lady miners ... haley rose is a pretty good basketball player for linton, she's not bad at volleyball either....she gets the kill with the big spike..... after dropping the first set, lady eels would fight back and take the second one ....tori gard drops a winner over the net for clay city.... lady eels though fall at home, linton wins three-one... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break...
