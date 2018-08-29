Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man
After more than an hour, the man came off the bridge on his own.
Posted: Wed Aug 29 08:29:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 08:31:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
Terre Haute
Clear
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
77°
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77°
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74°
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
75°
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Scattered showers and then cooler!
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
THPD Drug Task Force finds a batch of drugs geared toward children
United Methodist Village CEO resigns
Self Defense: Prosecutor clears two police officers who fired on the suspect that killed Officer Rob Pitts
Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward
Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked
Woman involved in deadly child neglect case waits to hear how her sentence will be served
Putnam County firefighter dies in out of area crash
Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges
Mike Pence's plan to outlast Trump
DNA testing needed to identify Vigo County drowning victim
Latest Video
Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man
Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year
CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store
New changes in pet care
Salute To Veterans of WWII
A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.
Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'
Tuesday Late Forecast
Vigo County blood drive honors local teen
Linton volleyball
In Case You Missed It
Flu shots already available in some locations
Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears
Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex
Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue
Organizer responds to concerns about after party
Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors
Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home
K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer
Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center
THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues