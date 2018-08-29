Clear
CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store

Surveillance video shows two people breaking into a Pennsylvania pet store and stealing three baby alligators.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The owner of an exotic pet store in Pennsylvania got a call early Tuesday morning that has him searching for clues and two burglars after multiple exotic pets were stolen from his store.

Cameron English has a special connection with animals. He said he's been rescuing them his entire life, and has spent the last 16 years as a veterinary technician.

"Every single one of them are by babies. I love them to death. This is my passion. This is what I do. I don't work a day in my life because I love this," he said.

His love of pets is why what happened Tuesday is hard for him to fathom.

Surveillance video from English's store, CDE Exotics, shows that shortly before 5 a.m., two people broke into the store and stolen multiple exotic animals, including three baby alligators.

The thieves stuffed the animals into what looks like bookbags.

"Stealing my animals is like stealing my heart. You don't do that," English said.

According to the surveillance video, a large piece of foundation was thrown through the door. A neighbor noticed a large hold in the door a few hours later and called authorities.

"This is sickening. This place is here to help people out with all these dangerous animals. They even have like cobras and stuff like that. To take from that – why? There's no need for this," said Victor Centeno, of Hanover Township.

English said he knows for sure that three baby alligators were stolen. He's trying to determine if any other pets were stolen, but he estimates it's about a $3,000 loss.

