Speech to Text for New changes in pet care

is making its way to the wabash valley that could be harming your pet. a terre haute veternarian says -- they're seeing more dogs test positive... for lyme disease right now. that's caused by ticks. news 10's kiley thomas is live at brown veterinary hospital to break down the signs to look for. vet offices like brown's here in terre haute are seeing a spike in lyme disease right now. doctor beth brown says the trend started near michigan a few years ago. now making its way here. this means your dogs at home could be exposed. we're talking simply having your dog outside could put them at risk. that's because ticks with lyme disease are here. doctor brown says it can be a sneaky disease to detect. that's because the sympoms to look for -- can easily be mistaken for a dog aging. vets say dogs who are having a hard time getting up and down could be impacted. exposure to lyme disease results in achy joints and a lack of appetite for several days. if it goes untreated -- it can be deadly. [g17]pet care changes 3-live sot "we have dogs who come in with really high fevers, joins swollen, they can hardly get up and move. then we have dogs who are a little slow and maybe just off their food. so there can be a range but ultimately lyme disease can be fatal if it's not treated appropriately" the other risk to lyme disease is it affects people too. so if your dog has been exposed -- you likely have as well. we have more information on our website about how to treat the problem. we're going to break down how pet care is changing and why -- 30 mins. live -- kt news 10. upgrades are on the way to the sullivan county airport. that's thanks to you'll see these same benefits -- in pet care. a terre haute veternarian says the way we treat our pets now -- stems from a complete social change. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain -- how this view is changing pet care today. and kiley -- it looks like you have a special guest with you to help you explain !! /////////// would it even be fair to talk about the changes in pet care without bringing my own to work today???? every one meet my dog will ! he definitely makes my days more entertaining -- especially when he gets to join us live on news 10 this morning. the reason he is here is to show our perception of animals has changed. doctor beth brown in terre haute says "30" years ago -- pets were a possession. they'd stay outside on a farm -- and get fed scraps. today -- pets have evolved into part of the family. some people think of their pets as their "kids". dr. brown has seen the social perception change over her "20 plus" years of experience. she says -- animals are providing more emotional support to people than ever before. do you agree will live -- kt news 10.