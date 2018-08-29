Clear

Salute To Veterans of WWII

Special events include aerial flyovers by authentic planes, vendors include dealers in World War II military re-en actors uniforms and equipment.

salute to the veterans of wwii. it's coming up on saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the indiana military museum. the museum is located at 715 south 6th street in vincennes. cost is $3 for parking. admission is $5 for adults, with a $1.00 discount for senior vets. the cost is $3.00 for kids, ages 6-18. world war ii re-enactors come from throughout the states in representing various world war ii units, providing living history exhibits, camps, tanks, equipment, uniforms, weapons and insignia. other special events include aerial flyovers by authentic planes. vendors include dealers in world war ii military re- enactors uniforms and equipment as well as a wide variety of model airplanes, vehicles ships and related hobby items. the inside exhibits include collections from the civil war through current military engagements. food and refreshment vendors will also be present. for more information, call 882-1941 or go to indianamilitarymuseum. com. you can also go to facebook. look for indiana military museum inc.
