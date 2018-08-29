Clear

A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it.

Wednesdsay: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Not as hot. High: 85° Wednesday night: Evening rain possible, but then ending and turning cooler. Low: 60°

Posted: Wed Aug 29 03:36:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 03:44:03 PDT 2018

Wednesdsay: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Not as hot. High: 85° Wednesday night: Evening rain possible, but then ending and turning cooler. Low: 60° Thursday: Mainly sunny but not as hot or humid. High: 80° Detailed Forecast: A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it. Look for isolated to scattered showers periodically throughout the day. The front should exit the area by late afternoon and some late clearing could take place. This chain of events might make for a very pretty sunset. Beyond that, cooler air will bring some relief for your Thursday. Pop-up shower chances return for the weekend, but highs look to stay confined to the mid 80s. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
