Wednesdsay: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. Not as hot. High: 85° Wednesday night: Evening rain possible, but then ending and turning cooler. Low: 60° Thursday: Mainly sunny but not as hot or humid. High: 80° Detailed Forecast: A cold front will sweep through the area today and bring unsettled weather with it. Look for isolated to scattered showers periodically throughout the day. The front should exit the area by late afternoon and some late clearing could take place. This chain of events might make for a very pretty sunset. Beyond that, cooler air will bring some relief for your Thursday. Pop-up shower chances return for the weekend, but highs look to stay confined to the mid 80s.