Speech to Text for Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

news 10 stopped by cobblestone crossing. that's where we found people donating blood in honor of garrett sands. it's all a part of the garrett sands kindness project. sands was the victim of a shooting during a party in terre haute earlier this year. organizers say events like this mean something good can come out of a tragic event. "garrett was a tissue and cornea donor. that was totally by his choice. giving blood is a gift of life that you can give while you're still alive." organizers said during the last event people donated around 30 units of blood.