Speech to Text for Linton volleyball

volleyball was looking for a road win at clay city... linton's gentry warrick may have been a guess at the eel dome, but she was throwing a block party ....point lady miners ... haley rose is a pretty good basketball player for linton, she's not bad at volleyball either....she gets the kill with the big spike..... after dropping the first set, lady eels would fight back and take the second one ....tori gard drops a winner over the net for clay city.... lady eels though fall at home, linton wins three-one... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break...