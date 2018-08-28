Speech to Text for Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

flu season. flu shots are available in some locations... that's while the vigo county health department has orders out. news 10's heather good has more in tonight's flu alert. [b14]flu vaccines-fronted pkg rov mon health leaders say last year's flu season was one of the most severe. the hope is this year's vaccine will be more effective... and the c-d-c has approved use of a nasal spray for people who may not be able to get a shot. peak flu season is typically between december and february ... but you can get your flu shot now. c-v-s pharmacy in terre haute is already advertising... while the vigo county health deparment plans to have the vaccine on hand soon. roni rozina, vigo county health department educator and media coordinator says, "we've actually put in our orders for our flu vaccine to come in so we shouldn't even have our till end of september, maybe mid-september." it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to get into your system and start working. the centers for disease control and prevention recommends you get vaccinated before the end of october. the c-d-c has also approved a nasal spray version of the vaccine. it has not been available in past years because it was thought to be less effective. some say this version could be more convenient for patients. gary richards says, "well, it might be. some people don't like shots so that would be an easy way of doing it." the vigo county health department will not offer the nasal spray... but you can call to set up an appointment for a shot ... or call your doctor to get the spray. rozina says, "last year's flu season was pretty bad and so this year we just want to make sure that people are getting vaccinated, making sure they're washing their hands, staying away from people who are also sick." the c-d-c says everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated each year. the nasal spray is approved for people between the ages of 2 and 49 who are not pregnant.