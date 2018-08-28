Clear

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Posted: Tue Aug 28 19:35:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 19:35:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

when it comes to the services they provide. in july -- we introduced you to a teenager who was protesting the "crisis pregnancy center" in terre haute. that was after his claims that groups -- like c-p-c- -- aren't doing enough to educate or alert women of "all" their options. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live in downtown terre haute... she has more on how c-p-c- is responding to those claims. shortly after that story aired -- crisis pregnancy center reached out to us. they say there's a lot of misconceptions when it comes to the work they do. that's why they invited us for a tour to help clear up some of those rumors... nats of typing just a simple google search of "crisis pregnancy center" ... articles of controversy and accusations are some of its top headlines. "there's always going to be a debate... as long as the days are long, there's gonna be a debate." looking to separate fact from opinion is the c-p-c in terre haute.. "our desire as a cpc is not to fight the debate, but to offer to help, to offer solutions..." beth willis is the director of development... a tour of the facility led us to a couple of areas where she says some people are misinformed. one of those... being education. "the cpr program is the creating positive relationships program." cary king is the c-p-r coordinator. she teaches kids about avoiding sexual risks -- and also encourages parent engagement. the program travels to middle and high schools in vigo and surrounding counties -- seeing about 5-thousand students every year. "we go about it in a way that looks at them as a whole person... so their physical health, their mental health, their emotional health, their social health... it's not just hey watch out you could get pregnant, but how it could actually effect just their whole health in general." out of the roughly 2-thousand appointments at c-p-c this year alone... at least 1-thousand of them required medical services... leading to another misconception ... "we've been called a fake clinic and that's not true at all." the local c-p-c has 4 m-ds -- 4 nurse practitioners as well as 5 nurses on staff. nurse manager -- dixie swan -- says the titles are just as real as the ultrasounds -- std testing and other services they provide. "we have referrals from doctors offices, emergency rooms, schools, churches... a lot of people are really beginning to understand what we do, what we offer and sending people to us." but no matter where you stand on pro- life or the pro-choice debate.. c-p-c says don't let it discredit the work they do. "we do not deny the fact that we follow the lord here and his statutes, and that we're a pro-life agency, but yet we also love people." c-p-c also gave us a look at the breakdown of services they offered so far in 20-18. you can view that on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. live in downtown terre haute -- alia blackburn -- back to you. turning to the weather department... tonight mostly clear, with a
