THS Tennis

state ranked Braves beat Northview

Posted: Tue Aug 28 19:29:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 19:29:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

team hosted northview... south's number one singles player canaan seller is just a machine....the sophomore is tough to beat....he won in straight sets.... three singles, nice play at the net by matthew roberts...the terre haute south brave puts away an easy point, he won his match.... terre haute south wins five-nothing....brave s are now seven and one on the season.... linton volleyball was looking for a road win at clay city...
