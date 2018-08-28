Speech to Text for ISU Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team, they open their season in two days at home against quincy at 7 p-m... its been long offseason for this program, they are well aware they went ohh and 11 one season ago .... lets be honest, thursday's opener is the best chance isu has had to win a ball game in a long time, they are playing a lesser opponent in the division two hawks.... head coach curt mallory says he doesn't care who the opponent is, he's just wants his guys to be ready to go and the rest will take care of itself... think it's about us. taking one play at a time. thing we want to see on thursday night. when things go quincy's way, we stay together as a team. keep fighting through adversity. one of the biggest games on the opening weekend of college football this year is number 14 michigan visiting 12th ranked notre