Clear

THN Football

Patriots road warriors

Posted: Tue Aug 28 19:11:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 19:11:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THN Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conference indiana opener friday night, at 5a number 15 bloomington south... the patriots will be taking lots of momentum into that matchup, after they picked up their first win of the season last week, a 31-7 victory at princeton... i'll tell you what, no one in our area or maybe the state has a more grueling traveling schedule than north does this year... the patriots have just three home games, they open the season with four straight road games... head coach chris barrett knows his guys will accept the challenge and rise to the occasion! we're going to have to be road warriors. focus on chance we get to play on friday nights. whether it's here or on the road. sometimes its out of our control. have to be ready and deal with it. have to be able to handle the bus ride over. get rid of the distractions, but we'll be fine. the wait is almost over for the indiana state football
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Robinson officials find a temporary home for 'bus barn'

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County blood drive honors local teen

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Local pharmacies are already gearing up for flu season

Image

Are the misconceptions with the Crisis Pregnancy Center

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Football

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues