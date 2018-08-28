Clear

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

Posted: Tue Aug 28 15:55:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 15:55:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

brazil indiana! as you can see .. construction for o'reilly autoparts has already begun. it's going up on u.s 40 near walmart. construction of the building should be complete in october.. then.. they will work on the inside to put up fixtures.. displays.. shelves and the like. but it likely wont open until early 20-19. banners will go up when the opening date has been determined.
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

