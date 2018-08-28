Speech to Text for Lyford Y and the Little Italy, will there be problems?

plenty of headaches for drivers. the project is supposed to make the intersection safer.. but, in the mean time, it's causing issues for commuters .. and now at least one big festival in the valley! news 10's lacey clifton travelled explains how the little italy festival will have to adapt. [b15]lyford y little italy impact-front pkg rondrell-- the final phase of the lyford "y" to a "t" proje got pushed back-- until after labor day weekend. this wouldn't be a big deal-- except for an area festival that's been taking place since the 60's-- kicks off friday-- with the project unfinished. bonnie sabalick has 35 years worth of good "little italy fest" memories. "this is the time that clinton shines. it's a time that we can all get together and have a little fun." and now-- her memories include her sons. "i like to take my boys to the parade. they're just now to the age where they like to catch the candy and see the firetrucks." but-- there is a concern as the weekend approaches. that's the construction at the lyford instersection-- a major route into clinton. "there's always a little bit of congestion so it may be a little bit worse now that the y is there. because of the road work-- amusement rides already had to be re- routed to the festival site. so sabalick can only imagine what will happen when hundreds of people flood the town. "i can assume that when the action starts it's going to be a little bit of an issue." city police chief billy maclaren is already thinking ahead to traffic control. he has this message for those coming to town for the festival .. "use caution give yourself plenty of time with the construction going on at the lyford y slash t area, giving yourself time to get through the traffic signals there, and just be careful." and for sabalick-- who's full of home town pride-- she hopes the traffic issues work themselves out-- for another successful year. "i hope that it doesn't cause any decrease in folks coming out to the festival. again this is clinton's time to shine." a reminder to motorists travelling to the festival this weekend. at the lyford intersection-- traffic is "not" allowed "to" "from rockville. parke county attendees can take u-s highway-"36" to state road-"63" into clinton-- as you can see on your screen. back to you. [b16]poplar bridge update-vo head on a bridge replacement project could start soon.. after