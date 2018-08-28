Clear

Sullivan County's airport receives a grant

Posted: Tue Aug 28 15:45:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 15:45:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it will award more than 600- million dolllars in grant money to airports across the nation. some of the those---include right here in the wabash valley. nat it's a windy day. nat and the runways are clear.as sullivan county airport director, pat harmon, pumps fuel into "this" plane. "really looking forward to serving those that just come in and need fuel." soon this 50-year-old fuel storage and dispensing system will receive an upgrade. "its getting older software issues maybe everything has a time." that's as the sullivan county airport is going to receive more than 4- thousand dollars in grant money. "it's just, uh, really nice and an unexpected pleasure." the money came from "the federal aviation adminstration and airport improvement program." the funding will help the airport complete the necessary improvements to the "fuel farm." it's a project that has been in the works for nearly 2 years. "just envision that all fresh concrete and the island essentially moved 10 or 15 feet to the south and just all brand newdispensers, the point of sale machine." harmon says the sullivan county airport is a crucial transportation link for students, families and businesses in western indiana. "somebody comes in the middle of the night and needs fuel-it's convenience, a credit card maybe, use a machine. they can, you know, do things on their own time." terre haute regional airport and daviess county airport will also receive grant money. both to have work done to their "taxiways." reporting live in sullivan county, i'm abby kirk, news 10 back to you. [b12]isu fall enrollment numbers-otsr vo indiana state university has welcomed thousands
