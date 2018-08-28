Clear

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Posted: Tue Aug 28 15:38:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 15:38:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

lawrencville, illinois this evening. it involves a nursing home dealing with plenty of controversy... news 10 has learned "the head" of the united methodist village turned in her letter of resignation. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has been following this story. he joins us live in lawrenceville with what we know at this hour. an employee passed along this letter to me today addressed to all umv users. in it.. it states that ceo paula mcknight has resigned. the letter was sent out at 10am this morning. it says quote: "paula mcknight president/ceo/a dminist rator has resigned her position effective immediately. i have reached out to united methodist village to confirm this information. at this time the village cannot confirm. a board meeting is happening today. united methodist village assures me that information will be released at that point. we first began covering this story in june when employees were not being paid. the village was also behind on it's water bill to the tune of fifty six thousand dollars. on friday i spoke with julie lockhart. her family has called united methodist village home. she is hopeful the situation at the village will soon be resolved. [b8]umv member steps down-live sot "i feel that this entire community will come together as a unit as it has done many times in the past. you know god takes care of his people. those people were his people the village is his village. and he takes care of everyone." today i checked in with the illinois department of public health. they cannot confirm any investigations regarding mcknight. they can confirm that investigations at the village are on going. live in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10. now we
