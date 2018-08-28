What is a heat advisory?

Clear

mean? the storm team's "chris piper" joins us now to tell us "how heat advisories are issued".. and what you need to do to stay safe. ///////// although fall is just a few weeks away, it's not uncommon to see hot and humid conditions lingering into fall. because of this, many of us have been under a heat advisory for the past few days. ////// a heat advisory is when we have have a period of time where there is very hot weather. for instance, the heat advisory in illinois has been in effect since sunday. this heat advisory is caused by high temperatures, and high humidity. heat advisories are generally warned because of the heat index. the heat index is the air temperature, combined with the amount of moisture in the air. this gives us what we sometimes call the "feels like" temperature. when we're in a heat advisory, things can be dangerous. this is because it's harder for sweat to evaporate off our bodies, which in turn cools us off. when we have hot weather like this, we need to pay special attention to young children and pets, wear lighter clothing, and drink plenty of water. ////////// now coming up at six, you may have noticed with this heat advisory, that it hasn't been in indiana, but only in illinois. i'll break down why that is, along with a look at what can also be issued in place of an advisory. "news 10 first at 5" will be right back!
