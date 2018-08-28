Speech to Text for ISU freshman class breaks record

record-breaking freshman class". but we're "not" talking about the number coming in... we're talking about "what they bring to the table". "indiana state university says".. this is the highest performing freshman class "in school history". the stats came down "from the university" earlier today. "they say".. new students have the highest "s-a-t" and "g-p-a scores" in the university's recorded history. they're thrilled about that stat.. and say.. it bodes well "for both the students" an "the university". /////// [c3]isu fall enrollment numbers-sot vo //////// 04:56:48,07 "we're obviously of value in the state. people are seeking us out, and we're very excited that high quality students are seeking us out." /////// "the school" also released "population numbers". just more than "24"-hundred freshmen have started their campaign at i-s-u. the school has a total population of a little more than "13"-thousand- students .