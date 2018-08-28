Speech to Text for Gas prices are up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wallet"! "pains at the pump". it's been expensive to fill-up your gas tank this summer. in fact.. "this labor day".. wraps-up the highest summer prices "since 20-14". that's according "to gas buddy". "motorists" have shelled- out more than "1"-point-"11"- billion -dollars worth of gasoline "this season alone". taking into account the average wages across the country.. "the average american" needs to work "1"- hour and "48"-minutes to fill-u a tank of gas. for the most up-to-date "gas prices".. check-out "w-t-h-i t- dot com". [b14]first weather-wx "the heat" remains "a serious concern"