Plans to build pedestrian walkway between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute move forward

Posted: Tue Aug 28 15:14:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 15:14:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and "west terre haute" another step closer "to becoming a reality". "this morning".. "the vigo county commissioners" .. signed an agreement "with the indiana department of transportation ". this allows for the design of the walkway "to begin". it will be built along u-s highway-"150" over the wabash river. "vigo county" has already paid "250"-thousand- dollars "toward the project". "the county" will pa another "1"-point-"4"- millio dollars "when construction begins". and that could happen in about "8"-months. "the walkway".. will take roughly "about a year to build" "a consumer alert".. that's impacting "your
