Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary

Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary arise.

Posted: Tue Aug 28 09:23:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 09:23:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

school is responding to parents' concerns this morning. we're talking about changes in bus routes -- that are calling for some elementary students to walk. one rockville mom says the school is not taking responsibility for her children's safety. rockville elementary says otherwise. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down where the problem lies. in our last half hour -- i introduced you to "abby van- di-ver". she's upset her "3" young daughters have to walk across "u-s 36" to and from school. sh says a cross guard is not available where her children cross the highway to return home. [g6]rockville elem bus issue 2-live sot vo 2 "i'm not trying to cause trouble. i'm just trying to make sure these kids have a safe way to get to school. the way i look at it - that's their job. they're supposed to make sure they have safe transportation. and that's not being done" when i reached out to the school asking about this -- they say that's not the case. the superintendent tells me there is a marked crosswalk with a crossing guard both morning and night. "doctor thomas rohr" says the crossguard stops traffic whenever a student needs to cross the highway. the school tells me -- they understand the worry this highway can cause. but they do not have the resources to provide door to door bus service for all students.
