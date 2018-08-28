Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again today due to heat continued high heat for the afternoon - feeling like it's near 100. mainly clear tonight, still stuffy out there, a low at 74. chances for showers and storms move in tomorrow; a high at 85. continued chances for showers and storms tomorrow night a low at 65. relief from the heat on thursday, a high at 79 with sunshine. the job market is the strongest it's been in years. dismissing at 12:50pm again today due to heat continued high heat for the afternoon - feeling like it's near 100. mainly clear tonight, still stuffy out there, a low at 74. chances for showers and storms move in tomorrow; a high at 85. continued chances for showers and storms tomorrow night a low at 65. relief from the heat on thursday, a high at 79 with sunshine. the job market is the strongest it's been in years. dismissing at 12:50pm again today due to heat continued high heat for the afternoon - feeling like it's near 100. mainly clear tonight, still stuffy out there, a low at 74. chances for showers and storms move in tomorrow; a high at 85. continued chances for showers and storms tomorrow night a low at 65. relief from the heat on thursday, a high at 79 with sunshine. the job market is the strongest dismissing at 12:50pm again today due to heat continued high heat for the afternoon - feeling like it's near 100. mainly clear tonight, still stuffy out there, a low at 74. chances for showers and storms move in tomorrow; a high at 85. continued chances for showers and storms tomorrow night a low at 65. relief from the heat on thursday, a high at 79 with sunshine. the job market is the strongest dismissing at 12:50pm again today due to heat continued high heat for the afternoon - feeling like it's near 100. mainly clear tonight, still stuffy out there, a low at 74. chances for showers and storms move in tomorrow; a high at 85. continued chances for showers and storms tomorrow night a low at 65. relief from the heat on thursday, a high at 79 with sunshine. the job market is the strongest it's been in years.