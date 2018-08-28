Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10 Weather

Posted: Tue Aug 28 09:22:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 09:23:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

again today due to heat continued high heat for the afternoon - feeling like it's near 100. mainly clear tonight, still stuffy out there, a low at 74. chances for showers and storms move in tomorrow; a high at 85. continued chances for showers and storms tomorrow night a low at 65. relief from the heat on thursday, a high at 79 with sunshine. the job market is the strongest it's been in years. dismissing at 12:50pm
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
