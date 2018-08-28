Speech to Text for Prosecutor's Office releases more information on the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

death of terre haute police officer rob pitts. 21 year old -- christopher wolfe exchanged gunfire with police. "how much".... was one of many questions the news conference answered. news 10's jon swaner joins us live -- from the courthouse with more. //////////// melissa, we learned a couple of major details in this case. first, prosecutor terry modesitt said the two terre haute police officers who fired on wolfe were justified. modesitt said j-t pearce fired two shots. brian borbeau fired two to three shots. modesitt also said that wolfe fired at least four shots. one of those shots took his own life. police were trying to track down wolfe, who was suspected in the murder of robert "paulie" olson. the trail led pitts and his fellow officers to the garden quarter apartment of lakrista julian. that's where pitts lost his life. [b5]pitts presser live-sot vo "unfortunately, police officers must sometimes respond to a situation with deadly force. this was one of those situations." ////////// wolfe's autopsy indicated he suffered an injury to his head. he may have been grazed by a shot or a fragment during the gunfire. wolfe's girfriend, lakrista julian, has been charged in this case. modesitt says no one else will be charged. live at the vigo county courthouse, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. new this mid-day -- a man who once ran for public office -- can never again... put