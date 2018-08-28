Clear

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A Good Samaritan helped stop an elderly woman who was driving the wrong way on a highway in Texas.

Tomas Prado was driving in Lubbock, Texas when he saw a vehicle driving the wrong way down the highway.

He said when he saw the driver, he was terrified for her and everyone on the road. So he took matters into his own hands, driving the wrong way to chase her down.

"I'm thinking in my head, you know, 'Don't let today be her last day. She doesn't know,'" he said.

Prado is a driver for a living, and said he knew that the driver and everyone else on the road was in grave danger.

"Personally, if I was to get hit in that bigger transit van that I was in, it could possibly, not necessarily save her, but I could take more of a hit than she probably could. You know, and that was going through my head – is I would rather get hurt than see this woman (get hurt)," Prado said.

Prado flagged down the 94-year-old driver, was able to get her to stop, helped her out of the car, and moved her to safety.

Prado said he drives more than 500 miles a day for work, and this was the first time he encountered something like this.

"I think there was things that could have been done better and safer on my part, but I'm glad that it worked out the way it did," he said. "I know there was someone looking out for me."

Prado said police officers told him the woman was able to get home safely.

