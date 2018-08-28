Speech to Text for Full Prosecutor's Office Press Conference in the shooting of fallen THPD Officer Rob Pitts

I completed the case review of the May 4th 2018 incident involving Christopher Wolfe natera Police Department officers and I've included the actions of Terrell police dogs with JT Pearce and Brian bro bro and returning Fire and Fire Department by Christopher Wolfe for consistent with exercising self-defense to prevent serious bodily injury or death or to prevent the commission of forcible felony for Summit Indiana statute no criminal charges be filed against these officers for the response to the initial shots fired by Christopher Wolfe most people are where they actions Christopher Wolfe resulted in the shooting death of Officer Rob pit we review the police reports evidence collection reports medical records photographs and the statement the various Witnesses including neighbors and Law Enforcement Officers myself and two other members of the Vigo County prosecutor's office on scene investigation was taking place banana State Police conducted the scene processing in the subsequent investigation it was determined that Christopher Wolfe fired at least four shots total further determined with reasonable certainty that officer Pierce fired Two Shots when fired upon and the detective for bro return fire on mr. wolf with two or three shots Indiana Law applies equally to everyone including Law Enforcement Officers this includes criminal laws laws relating to self defense or the use of force related to an arrest unfortunately police officers must sometimes respond to a situation with deadly force this was one of those situations we have a situation where it is our policy to request the Indiana State Police conduct an independent investigation once that is complete we thoroughly review all of the evidence in this case the investigation evidence shows that the officers acted in self-defense defense of the third person at a prevent the commission of forcible felony croissant Indiana statute the option of using deadly force to effect an arrest of a person whom the officers have probable cause to believe poster threat of serious bodily injury to the officer or third person criminal charges get the job search not appropriate investigation the officers actions has reached its conclusion Additionally the autopsy of Christopher Wolfe determine the manner of death for the suspect was suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound to the Head additional injury to his head suggest the suspect may have been raised by a shot or injured by a fragment during the gunfire one additional person was charged as a result of this incident we have determined that there are no additional suspects to consider for criminal charges this time time-bound to do. Remind everyone that any charges discussed here only allegations at this point and that all suspects are considered innocent until and unless until proven guilty Beyond A Reasonable Doubt in a court of law that concludes our state of matter if anyone has any questions will be glad to address those also want to thank Charles City police chief Plassey for their cooperation in this investigation and also the end of the State Police Joe watts and the other options Indiana State Police that conducted investigation he tells how many man hours they were tens of people interviewed in there were hundreds of documentation that was compiled by the Indiana State Police and submitted to the Vigo County prosecutor's office such things as a picture from the scene evidence collection from the same autopsy photos photos at the hospital photos at the scene of all kinds of documentation there were hundreds of pages presented to the Butte County prosecutors normally we can quantify those things in pages I didn't do that in this case but I did check yesterday it was 10 and 1/2 gigabytes worth of data that was provided to us for this investigation anytime there's a shooting at police shooting and so obviously a very thorough investigation is done on each case have the questions okay thank you thank