Clear

The Little Italy 5k

To benefit the SVMS Dance Team and Clinton Breakfast Optimist Club.

Posted: Tue Aug 28 05:17:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 05:20:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for The Little Italy 5k

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clinton breakfast optimist club it's coming up on saturday, september 1st in the east parking lot at south vermillion high school in clinton, indiana. 7:00 - 8:00am registration for all events the 1 mile run/walk begins at 8:10 a.m. and costs $15.00. the 5k run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $20.00. 5k course - a loop with 1 hill, splits at each mile and 1 water station 1 mile - 1 loop, very flat course awards follow. 201-4614 facebook:clint on breakfast optimist youth activities we expect to learn more this morning on what lead up to member, doug hess, about the little italy 5k to benefit the svms dance team and the clinton breakfast optimist club it's coming up on saturday, september 1st in the east parking lot at south vermillion high school in clinton, indiana. 7:00 - 8:00am registration for all events the 1 mile run/walk begins at 8:10 a.m. and costs $15.00. the 5k run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $20.00. 5k course - a loop with 1 hill, splits at each mile and 1 water station 1 mile - 1 loop, very flat course awards follow. 201-4614 facebook:clint on breakfast optimist youth activities we expect to learn more this morning on what lead up to
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
More heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Little Italy 5k

Image

Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

Image

The Women's Day Equality March

Image

Bicycle crash involving child

Image

Kevin is still talking about the heat, when will it end?

Image

Why are pop-up thunderstorms so challenging

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Northview Golf

Image

Parke Heritage ranked

Image

Election Security in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm