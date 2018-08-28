Speech to Text for The Little Italy 5k

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clinton breakfast optimist club it's coming up on saturday, september 1st in the east parking lot at south vermillion high school in clinton, indiana. 7:00 - 8:00am registration for all events the 1 mile run/walk begins at 8:10 a.m. and costs $15.00. the 5k run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $20.00. 5k course - a loop with 1 hill, splits at each mile and 1 water station 1 mile - 1 loop, very flat course awards follow. 201-4614 facebook:clint on breakfast optimist youth activities we expect to learn more this morning on what lead up to member, doug hess, about the little italy 5k to benefit the svms dance team and the clinton breakfast optimist club it's coming up on saturday, september 1st in the east parking lot at south vermillion high school in clinton, indiana. 7:00 - 8:00am registration for all events the 1 mile run/walk begins at 8:10 a.m. and costs $15.00. the 5k run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $20.00. 5k course - a loop with 1 hill, splits at each mile and 1 water station 1 mile - 1 loop, very flat course awards follow. 201-4614 facebook:clint on breakfast optimist youth activities we expect to learn more this morning on what lead up to