Clear

Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Still hot & breezy. High: 92° Tuesday night: Breezy, warm and humid. Chance of late overnight rain. Low: 73°

Posted: Tue Aug 28 03:34:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 03:38:11 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

**Heat advisory in effect for all Wabash Valley Illinois counties until Tuesday at 7PM CT** Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Still hot & breezy. High: 92° Tuesday night: Breezy, warm and humid. Chance of late overnight rain. Low: 73° Wednesdsay: Scattered showers and storms. Not as hot. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will jump into the low 90s, with it feeling much warmer. Limit outside activity, make sure pets have plenty of water; and take frequent breaks. This would a good time to dust off the sunscreen bottle, drink plenty of fluids and wear light colored, loose-fitting clothing. By Wednesday, a cold front will start sweeping in. It will bring relief from the heat, but also increasing chances for showers and storms. Right, the front looks to pass in the afternoon, but some showers could stick around into the evening hours on Wednesday. Much more comfortable air will last through the weekend, but slight rain chances start again Friday night through the holiday weekend. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
More heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

Image

The Women's Day Equality March

Image

Bicycle crash involving child

Image

Kevin is still talking about the heat, when will it end?

Image

Why are pop-up thunderstorms so challenging

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Northview Golf

Image

Parke Heritage ranked

Image

Election Security in Indiana

Image

A.J. Reed honored

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm