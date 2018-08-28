Speech to Text for Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday

**Heat advisory in effect for all Wabash Valley Illinois counties until Tuesday at 7PM CT** Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Still hot & breezy. High: 92° Tuesday night: Breezy, warm and humid. Chance of late overnight rain. Low: 73° Wednesdsay: Scattered showers and storms. Not as hot. High: 86° Detailed Forecast: Another round of dangerously high heat is in store for your Tuesday. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will jump into the low 90s, with it feeling much warmer. Limit outside activity, make sure pets have plenty of water; and take frequent breaks. This would a good time to dust off the sunscreen bottle, drink plenty of fluids and wear light colored, loose-fitting clothing. By Wednesday, a cold front will start sweeping in. It will bring relief from the heat, but also increasing chances for showers and storms. Right, the front looks to pass in the afternoon, but some showers could stick around into the evening hours on Wednesday. Much more comfortable air will last through the weekend, but slight rain chances start again Friday night through the holiday weekend.