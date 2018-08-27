Clear

The Women's Day Equality March

The Women's Day Equality March

Posted: Mon Aug 27 20:21:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 20:21:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

terre haute paid homage to pioneers in women's history and the steps made during a time of suffrage. earlier today -- we told you about a string of events celebrating "women's equality day" at indiana state university. news 10s alia blackburn continues our coverage tonight ... she joins us live from our newsroom to explains how local women took their message of equality to the streets. this year's women's equality celebration fell on the anniversary of the 19th amendment. while women have made great strides since being allowed to vote... many are looking toward the future of what's ahead. words out loud and on posterboard -- now create a "sea" of empowerment... "masculinity is a hard small cage and we put boys inside this cage." it may be a favorite quote for indiana state junior "erykah jenkins"... but lately -- it means so much more. "a lot of men feel threatened by feminism, and this is something that everyone can engage in." at this year's women's march -- tributes -- honored pioneers who paved the way... and steps of faith -- carried hope for what's ahead... "i really was debating between using she the people or the future is female." every stride is a step closer to equality... that's why cameron stice says she'll not only keep marching -- but keep fighting... "not only am i female, i'm also part of the lgbt community and they're also another minority that has just had it hard." having pride for the work that's been done -- while keeping focus on what's left to do ... "it may be a little bit of a challenge, but it's nothing compared to what the women in history have faced and i feel like there's no such thing as an obstacle that no person on earth cant overcome." the terre haute n- double-a-c-p also celebrated its 100th anniversary during the march... this year's women's equality events also focused in on suffrage for african- american women. back to you, illinois governor bruce rauner says "no"
