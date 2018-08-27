Speech to Text for Bicycle crash involving child

crews took a child to the hospital after an accident. it happened around 9:30 tonight on 9th and washington streets in terre haute. authorities say a car crashed into a bike. according to police...a child was riding that bike. emergency crews took the victim to regional hospital. we're still working to determine the cause of the crash and the extent of the victim's injuries. news 10 has