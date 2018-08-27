Clear

Bicycle crash involving child

Bicycle crash involving child

Posted: Mon Aug 27 20:17:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 20:17:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

crews took a child to the hospital after an accident. it happened around 9:30 tonight on 9th and washington streets in terre haute. authorities say a car crashed into a bike. according to police...a child was riding that bike. emergency crews took the victim to regional hospital. we're still working to determine the cause of the crash and the extent of the victim's injuries. news 10 has
