Speech to Text for Why are pop-up thunderstorms so challenging

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to give you the most accurate weather information - predicting summer pop-up storms can be tricky. storm team 10's brady harp explores how our team forecasts summer thundershowers. you've probably been in this situation before - kevin - or eric - or even i - say there's a 10 percent chance that it will rain on the same day you have outdoor plans. there's no way it can rain with a chance that low right? but as soon as you get outside it starts raining! how frustrating is that? well you aren't alone. pop up thundershower s are common in the summer and they are some of the hardest weather events to predict. but is it going to rain in my backyard? well answering that question can be complicated and almost impossible too far in advance. sometimes it could be raining at your local park - and the sun could be shining at the store across town. the air in the summer is often unstable in a way that makes pop up thundershower s develop seemingly at random. this is why you might notice forecasts for thundershower s can be broad or non specific which can be frustrating when you just want a yes or no answer. will i get rained on or not? that's why you look at the percentage or "chance of rain" on the storm team 10 7-day forecast. but what does that precentage really mean? a percentage just shows how confident storm team 10 is that it will rain anywhere in the wabash valley during a given day. if there is a 10 percent chance of rain that usually means pop up thundershower s are possible but will be isolated. higher percentages usually mean scattered rain is possible and the closer we get to 100 percent the more confident storm team 10 is that storms will be widespread. ultimately - don't cancel your plans if you see a low percentage of showers and storms but always have a backup plan and a dry place to go. the best way to solve all of your frustration with pop up thundershower s is having storm team 10's weather app. the app will have the latest information and live radar so pop-up storms never take you by surprise. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. now to the weather department... what