THN Volleyball

visited sullivan.... nice bump by sullivan's emma royer to sydnee hester who delivers a nice shot in the middle of the north defense for a lady arrows point... sullivan has a hard time with jaelyn fennell's spike, that leaves an easy put away at the net for abigial wright...... point north.... isu committ chloe mason fools sullivan ...the setter looks like she's going to set her teammate, nope she says, got it .....she flips it right over the net for an easy point... terre haute north wins three-nothing, the lady patriots improve to six and five on the season... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break...