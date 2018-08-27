Clear

Northview Golf

Northview wins WIC Golf Tourney

Posted: Mon Aug 27 19:33:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 19:33:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

they played it today at forst park in brazil... sullivan's courtney lueking needed just one putt on several holes, including 18... nice work courtney.. emily noe with the easy tap in on 12 for west vigo..... the home team was the one all the others were chasing today.... northview's number one sophia buell with the great touch to sink the long parr put on eight... northview wins the wic girls golf tourney by 12 shots, with a team score of 372.... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the
