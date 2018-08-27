Speech to Text for Parke Heritage ranked

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football season in the wabash valley is parke heritage.... the program in their inaugural season has won their very first two games..... those two wins this week has earned the wolves their very first ranking, parke heritage is 10th in the indiana high school football coaches association 1a polls... head coach brian moore says it pretty cool each week to see his players being able to make history! i told them from day one i envy them. they have a chance to leave their mark on a brand new program. all the kids that come after them will all know it started with these guys. pretty special situation fro them. the 10th ranked wolves face their toughest challenge of the season friday, they travel to unbeaten and second-ranked north central... qb brandon dawkins time with iu football has