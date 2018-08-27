Speech to Text for Election Security in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

preparing to ht box but concerns over election tampering persist. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. indiana secretary of state connie lawson says she is taking steps to ensure every vote is protected... but her opponent jim harper insists more should be done. news 10's heather good has more in tonight's election alert. [b2]election security-fronted pkg republican secretary of state connie lawson recently announced plans to use more than 7- point-5 million dollars in federal funding to beef up election security... but her opponent -- democrat jim harper -- says it's a mistake the plan does not include improvements to voting machines. on the subject of election security... indiana has earned a failing grade. the hoosier state was one of five to receive f's this year in an election security assessment. despite this... secretary of state connie lawson is assuring voters their ballots are safe. lawson plans to use federal grant money to improve the system... but says there is not enough money to replace voting machines across the state. her opponent... democrat jim harper -- says replacing the machines should be a priority. jim harper says, "we have important elections coming up in indiana in two and a half months and we should be focusing on securing our elections this year and if the money that's available isn't enough to fix the problem in every county, we should at least be using is to fix the problem in as many counties as possible." harper says there needs to be a paper trail... meaning votes should be cast on paper ballots... or a verified reciept should be issued to voters. fs: "we take great care to prepare our election administrators for each cycle, and in partnership with counties, other states, and the federal government we are developing new answers to security concerns and election policy." secretary lawson says election security is a top priority... and votes will be secure. election equipment like machines and tabulators are not connected to the internet... and everything is tested before votes are cast. election day is november 6th. you'll need to register to vote by october 9th. new for you tonight at 10... emergency crews took one person to the hospital after a car crashed