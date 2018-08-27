Speech to Text for A.J. Reed honored

a solid five-year minor league career and this season might be his best yet.... the former terre haute south star has been named to the all-pacific coast league team for the 2018 season.... the slugger leads the league in several offensive categories ...his 27 homers and 106 rbi this year are tops in all of triple-a..... this thursday, fresno will name aj the clubs most valuable player for this season, with a special pre-game ceremony.... [e4]parke heritage fb ranked-vo without a doubt the best story so far of the high school football